Elyas M’Barek and his wife Jessica: Fack, he has a crush!

This love is just beautiful to look at…

Acting star Elyas M’Barek (40) and his wife Jessica (34) have been married for six months. And apparently still in honeymoon mode. At an awards ceremony on Saturday, the pair shared a grin.

Dream couple: Elyas M’Barek and Jessica at an event in Tyrol Foto: Agency People Image

Elyas M’Barek and Jessica have been married for half a year Foto: Schneider-Press/Frank Rollitz

And M’Barek revealed what makes a dream woman for him.

“Personality! Beauty comes – no matter how flat it may sound – from within. If someone is particularly interesting, has a nice smile or a good charisma or a good sense of humor, has interesting things to tell – and above all feels good about themselves…”, says the “Fack Ju Göhte” star in the “Gala” – Interview.

Elyas captures the moment at the Spa Awards, Jessica joins in the fun Foto: Schneider-Press/Frank Rollitz

What did Elyas learn from his Jessica, among other things?

“In fact, I discovered nail salons through my wife. I haven’t done it that much, but I have to say it’s cool. I can only recommend it.”

Appropriate to this M’Barek honored with the “Beauty Idol” award at the Spa Awards on Saturday night.

Elyas: “Someone thought something about it, and I thank that person.”

Proud winners: Palina Rojinski and Elyas M’Barek with their awards Foto: Agency People Image

acting colleague Palina Rojinski (37) came after the announcement that her engagement had endedsolo to the event in Tyrol.

But that certainly wasn’t a problem, because she was finally able to leave the award ceremony with the “Female Empowerment Award” …

(self)