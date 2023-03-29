JPMorgan CEO to be questioned under oath in Jeffrey Epstein case

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.you will be questioned under oath about the bank’s relationship with the late sex offender and former customer Jeffrey Epsteinsaid a lawyer involved in the case.

A plea is scheduled for early May, according to Brad Edwards, who represents women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein and who have sued the largest US bank for allegedly allowing the financier’s sex trafficking.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Epstein was a JPMorgan client between 2000 and 2013, five years after he pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge in Florida.

JPMorgan is defending itself against two cases seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a class action lawsuit brought by Epstein’s accusers and a case brought by the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

The bank has also sued Jes Staley, a former head of private banking and later chief executive of Barclays Plc. Staley was a friend of Epstein’s but regretted their relationship and has denied any involvement in Epstein’s illegal activities.

Staley, who resigned from Barclays in November 2021 over an investigation by regulators into how he presented his relationship with Epstein, will be interviewed under oath by JP Morgan’s lawyers in April, a source familiar with the situation said.

JPMorgan, which has accused Staley of withholding information about Epstein, intends to force the return of eight years of indemnity and reimbursement of damages the bank may suffer in other lawsuits.

The Financial Times had previously reported Dimon’s expected statement.

Citing a person familiar with an internal JPMorgan investigation, the newspaper said no record was found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or included in any discussion of retaining him as a client.