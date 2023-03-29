New increase for domestic employment: how are salaries in April, May and June 2023 | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 29, 2023 | 11:15 a.m.

The National Commission for Work in Private Homes agreed to an increase of 27% on the minimum wages of staff who perform domestic tasks. The increase will be paid in three installments starting in April.

In this way, employers must pay an increase of 14% in April, 7% in May and 6% in June. The increases will be calculated on the salaries of March 2023. A review was also established to assess the progress of inflation, which in this case was set for July 25.

The meeting was held after the Minimum Wage Council agreed to an increase of 26.6% for the first semester. The goal is for the wages of private home workers to be above the minimum wage, which will reach $87,987 only in July.

Domestic employment: scales, when and how much is paid in April 2023

According to information released by the Ministry of Labor, the three increases will be applied to the last tranche of the joint agreement agreed in November, which established 4% in March.

In this way, with the 14% increase set for April, the hour and month worked must be paid as follows:

Retired supervisors: $841.32 and $104,992.86;

Supervisors without retirement: $921.12 and $116,950.32;

Personnel for specific tasks with retirement: $796.29 and $97,544.1;

Personnel for specific tasks without retirement: $873.24 and $108,583.29;

Home: $751.83 and $95,170.05;

Assistance and care for retired people: $751.83 and $95,170.05;

Assistance and care of people without retirement: $841.32 and $106,057.05.

Personnel for general tasks with retirement: $697.11 and $85,585.50;

Personnel for general tasks without retirement: $751.83 and $95,170.05.

Domestic employment: scales, when and how much is paid in May 2023

In accordance with the 7% increase established for May, the hour and month worked must be paid as follows:

Retired supervisors: $892 and $111,439;

Supervisors without retirement: $977 and $124,131;

Personnel for specific tasks with retirement: $844 and $103,533;

Personnel for specific tasks without retirement: $926 and $115,250;

Home: $798 and $101,013;

Assistance and care for retired people: $798 and $101,013;

Assistance and care of people without retirement: $892 and $112,569;

Personnel for general tasks with retirement: $738 and $90,840;

Personnel for general tasks without retirement: $797 and $101,013.

Domestic employment: scales, when and how much is paid from June 2023

Due to the 6% increase established for June, the hour and month worked must be paid as follows:

Retired supervisors: $937.3 and $116,966;

Supervisors without retirement: $1,062.2 and $130,287;

Personnel for specific tasks with retirement: $887.1 and $108,668;

Personnel for specific tasks without retirement: $972.8 and $120,966;

Home: $837 and $106,023;

Assistance and care for retired people: $836.9 and $106,023;

Assistance and care of people without retirement: $937 and $118,151;

Personnel for general tasks with retirement: $776.6 and $95,345;

Personnel for general tasks without retirement: $837.6 and $106,023