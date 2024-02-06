Follow the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series, these are the three matches today, Tuesday, February 6

MIAMI.- Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) remains invincible (4-0) in this edition of the Caribbean Series and playing a baseball of small things shows that what they do is not a coincidence. Tonight they will seek to maintain the good pace of the four previous games when they face Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) in the last match of the sixth full day at the Loan Depot Park starting at 8:30pm.
The day will begin with the representatives of Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) against Nicaragua (Gigantes de Rivas) at 10:30am. A duel between teams with no options to advance to the next round.
In the second hour, the representative of Curacao – full of players with Major League experience – will seek to achieve a victory against the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) to maintain aspirations of advancing to the next round.
Who participates in the Caribbean Series?
For this edition, the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, together with the organizing committee, decided that they would only have seven participants, one less than the previous edition played in Caracas.
The Tigres del Licey, champions of the Dominican Republic and current champions of the regional tournament, top the list.
- Sharks of La Guaira – Venezuela
- Orange trees of Hermosillo – Mexico
- Tigres del Licey – Dominican Republic
- Caguas Creoles – Puerto Rico
- Federals of Chiriquí – Panama
- Rivas Giants – Nicaragua
- Curacao Suns – Curacao
Calendars (game schedules)
From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.
Thursday February 1
- Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua
- Curacao 6-5 Mexico
- Venezuela 3-1 Dominican
Friday February 2
- Panama 7-3 Curacao
- Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico
Saturday February 3
- Venezuela 4-2 Curacao
- Panama 4-3 Mexico
- Dominican 5-2 Puerto Rico
Sunday February 4
- Panama 6-3 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela
- Mexico 9-1 Dominican
Monday February 5
- Curacao 6-3 Nicaragua
- Venezuela 6-1 Mexico
- Panama 9-6 Puerto Rico
Tuesday February 6
- Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM
- Curacao vs Dominican 3:30 PM
- Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM
Wednesday, February 7
- Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM
- Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM
- Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM
Thursday, February 8: semi-finals
- Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM
- Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM
Friday February 9
- Third place 3:00 PM
- Final 8:00 PM