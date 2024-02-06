The Goya awards recognize the career of actress Sigourney Weaver

MADRID.- The actress United States Sigourney Weaver nominated three times for Oscar and winner of awards such as the BAFTA or the Golden Globe, will receive the award Goya internationally for his entire career, the Spanish Film Academy announced this Tuesday.

The 74-year-old performer, one of the “most beloved on stage and screen worldwide,” the academy said in a statement. She will receive the award on Saturday at the Spanish film awards gala, which this year will be held in Valladolid, in the northwest of the country.

This is the third year in which this award has been presented, which in the first two editions went to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

Goya Awards Decision

“Weaver deserves it for her impressive career full of unforgettable films and inspiring us by creating independent, complex and strong female characters (…) ranging from Lieutenant Ripley in ‘Alien’ to Dian Fossey in ‘Gorillas in the Mist,'” he noted the notice.

Throughout his four-decade career, Weaver has participated in dozens of films, from box office hits like Avatar o The Ghostbustersdramas like The Good House, The year we lived in danger o The ice storm, for which he won the BAFTA. with comedy Executive Secretary won a Golden Globe.

Weaver, born in New York in 1949, won another Golden Globe for her portrayal of naturalist Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist.

The actress, who has worked under directors such as Woody Allen, Ridley Scott, James Cameron, Roman Polanski and David Fincher, received the honorary Donostia Award from the San Sebastián Festival in 2016.

Source: AFP