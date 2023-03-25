“I was with a man who fucked me in the face”: Princess Erika victim of domestic violence, she tells her ordeal (VIDEO)

This Saturday, March 25, Princess Erika was invited to the show TPMP People presented by Matthieu Delormeau. On the set, the host received Princess Erika. The opportunity for her to reveal that she has been the victim of domestic violence in the past.
Princess Erika is one of the most famous artists of the 80s. And 40 years later, it’s a whole generation that continues to listen to his titles like I have to work et It’s my life. This Saturday, March 25, the 58-year-old singer was passing through TPMP People to promote his new album, I am not a saint, released last November, after being absent for almost ten years. The opportunity for her to remember the beginnings of her career, marked by the success of her first hit, Too much blah blah. On the set, Matthieu Delormeau, who had never paid attention to the lyrics, ends up understanding that this is a song that denounces domestic violence against women. An ordeal that she sadly experienced.
Princess Erika : “I was with a man who fucked me in the face”
“At the time, I was with a man who fucked me in the face“, she begins to tell on C8. But Princess Erika is known for not letting herself go, no matter the circumstances. “Me when you hit me, I hit you“, says the former actress of Camping Paradis. Because of this, she didn’t feel like she was “a victim of violence“and yet…”I still ended up with bruises, bruises and broken ribs“, she confides. However, there is no question of her filing a complaint. She wanted to deal with the situation in her own way: “We were making traps. We were waiting for him downstairs“. The police, she said, did not take the matter seriously.
His sister, also a victim of domestic violence, did not survive
Her relatives quickly learned what she was going through. “My parents and my uncle came and waited for him to reason with him. The guy was unreasonable. We settled it between us“Since then, tensions have eased between them and she assures that they get along”Alright“Unfortunately, his sister, also a victim of domestic violence, did not have the same journey with her ex-boyfriend.”She left this man, she never got over it and she died.“
