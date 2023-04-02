Changing ingredients can save hundreds of pounds this Easter – see the chefs’ tricks

The price of some of the most central parts of an Easter table has skyrocketed in the past year. Eggs and hard cheese have risen by around 30 percent and salmon, sour cream and butter are almost 40 percent more expensive today than a year ago, according to figures from Statistics Sweden (SCB).

Not everything becomes more expensive

The average increase in the 15 Easter items that SVT has compared is 21.28 percent. But there are some goods that are well below that increase.

Potatoes are roughly 15 percent more expensive than last Easter, while brandy has only gone up by just over 2 percent. Fresh spices – such as dill, chives and parsley – have risen in price by just over 8 percent.

Reduced prices after Easter

Recently, Ica announced that they lowers prices on selected goods, after Lidl and Coop lowered the price of several foods. But the price adjustment only comes into effect after Easter, on April 11.

Chef and food blogger Zeina Mourtada’s tip for keeping food costs down is to use more of the cheap and less of the expensive.

– Now dairy products are very expensive, then you can halve the quantity! It might not work as well in baking, where you have to be more precise because it’s about chemistry – but in messes it can’t go wrong.

See how the chefs save money on the Easter table in the video.