Russia denounces a Ukrainian attack with cluster munitions against Melitopol

Moscow, 2 Apr. Authorities imposed by Russia in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia today denounced a cluster munition attack by Kiev forces against the occupied city of Melitopol, in which at least six people were injured and a warehouse was hit. of locomotives.

According to the Russian-appointed mayor of Melitopol, Galina Danilchenko, one of the injured is in serious condition.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the “Together with Russia” movement in Zaporizhia, for the most part occupied by Russian troops, indicated in his Telegram account that Ukrainian forces bombarded the city in the morning with seven missiles, six of which were intercepted by air defense systems.

However, one hit the locomotive depot.

According to the province’s emergency services cited by the official TASS news agency, an apartment building and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

According to the pro-Russian authorities in Melitopol, the attack was carried out with HIMARS and Alder multiple launch missile systems. According to the Russian version collected by the RIA Novosti news agency, cluster munitions were used in the bombardment. EFE

mos/rml