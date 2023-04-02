Bill Gates: Self-driving cars will be as revolutionary as personal computers

The Microsoft founder was driving a self-driving car and was enthusiastic.

A few days ago Bill Gates in London put in a self-driving car. The system of the start-up Wayve apparently made a big impression on the Microsoft founder. The car moved very safely through the chaotic London city traffic and had to deal with unpredictable other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Gates then dedicated his current blog post the self-driving cars. In it he emphasizes that he considers the use of these technologies to be one of the most important developments at the moment. However, it will take some time, Gates believes that we will have a turning point in the transport sector will see. “When the time comes, self-driving cars will change transportation as dramatically as PCs have changed office work,” says the Microsoft founder.

Technologies already invented Self-driving cars are now fast approaching the point where all the necessary technology has been invented. Now, according to Gates, it’s all about algorithms and Development to perfect. Wayve’s technology is based on how people drive. Instead of fixed rules for the environment, the system should react as flexibly as possible, as the saying goes. A video of his jaunt through London is available here: