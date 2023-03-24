Rare sight: Air Force E-3 Sentrys at the Elephant March

Die US Air Force shared photos of a rare spectacle. Same 7 E-3 Sentrys rolled over the Tinker military base in Oklahoma. The Early warning and surveillance aircraft (AWACS) conducted a “Weather Flush” test. It tests how quickly areas can be evacuated during tornadoes, storms or other weather catastrophes.

Overall, the 552nd Air Control Wing owns 27 E-3 machines, in total, are owned by the Air Force 31. But there are only 60 percent ready to use at any time. At the so-called elephant march were for the test only 7 of it on the tarmac.

The E-3 Sentry has been around since the 1970er– years in operation and based on a rebuilt Boeing 707. The large rotating radome over the fuselage with a range of 375 km.