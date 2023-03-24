Netflix Top 10: The most popular films & series for the weekend

At the weekend it’s that time again. It is time change and the clocks are put forward by one hour in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the night is getting a little shorter again.

But that’s not the only thing that happens at the weekend: On Saturday, the National team in Mainz against Peru, in Berlin a referendum is held on whether the city should be climate neutral by 2030 and in Munich a new coach is hired for FC Bayern.

And what events are there outside of football and outside of Berlin? There the weather mixed again, we should take a look at the TV program: Die TV highlights for the weekend can be seen in every sense, but also at Netflix chats are filled with lots of good movies and series.

Not only have Oscar-winning masterpieces such as “Nothing New in the West” made it into the top 10, but also shallower films such as “Shazam!” or “The Magician’s Elephant”.

Top-10 Netflix Filme:

BILD film tip:„Shazam!“ – When 14-year-old Billy meets an old magician one day, he is given a mysterious power: If Billy now says the word SHAZAM! calls, he transforms into the adult superhero Shazam. First he tries out all super powers with his best friend Freddy. He can now fly, has infinite strength, can fire lightning, and has x-ray vision. But he quickly gets to know the downsides of being a superhero. So he has to defeat the super villain “Dr. Fight Thaddeus Sivana”, who is a mortal danger for him, but also for all mankind.

Platz Film 1. Luther: The fallen Sun 2. Noise 3. The Shadow King 4. nothing new in the West 5. The magician’s elephant 6. it was time 7. Good against north wind 8. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story 9. Shazam! 10. Faraway

Top-10 Netflix Series:

BILD series tip: “Shadow and Bone – Legends of Grisha” The second season of “Shadow and Bone” has been available on Netflix for a few days and has catapulted the whole series to the top of the charts.

Alina lives in a world divided in two, teeming with monsters. When it becomes known that Alina is the long-awaited sun warrior who can summon sunlight and finally destroy the shadow corridor, enemies quickly find themselves who try with all their might to prevent this..

These are the currently most popular series on Netflix: