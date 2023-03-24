Lent 2023: Prepare some delicious lettuce tacos, a healthy and easy recipe

Do you want to pamper your family with a food recipe delicious? In The Truth News We share step by step to prepare some delicious lettuce tacosan ideal meal for this season of Lent 2023 in it vigil friday.

Lettuce has a high water content, it is a green, healthy and nutritious leaf that also provides great benefits for the body, improves digestion, keeps you hydrated and is a good food for bone health due to its vitamins.

Therefore, this plant is a refreshing food and here we will show you how you can prepare delicious lettuce tacos with chicken or you can also do it with tuna, one of the foods eaten during Lent.

Lent 2023 recipe to prepare some lettuce tacos

Delicious Lenten recipe



For this Lenten 2023 recipe you need the following ingredients:

Lettuce leaves that are well washed

a tablespoon of oil

1/2 cup onion

A minced garlic clove

2 guajillo chiles

4 red tomatoes

One cooked and shredded chicken breast

For its preparation, the first thing you must do is fry in oil, onion, garlic, guajillo chiles and tomatoes in a pan until they are soft, then you must blend all the ingredients and use the pan again to add the mixture and let it boil.

Then add the cooked and shredded chicken and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes. To serve this delicious meal, serve inside the lettuce leaves and voila, you can enjoy this meal.

What are the health benefits of lettuce?

Lettuce strengthens the heart



Among the benefits of lettuce are the following:

It has very few calories

Helps the gastrointestinal tract and combats constipation

Helps with feelings of exhaustion

strengthens the heart

It is attributed sedative and calming properties

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Stimulates the correct function of the kidneys

