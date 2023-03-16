“Copilot for work”: Microsoft integrates AI into Word and other services

Microsoft explained how during a virtual event on Thursday artificial intelligence (AI) can increase productivity in the future. The group that is one of the biggest supporters of OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, counts, now integrates artificial intelligence into other productivity tools such as Teams, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint or Excel.

She is referred to as “co-pilot for work” and bears the name Microsoft 365 Copilot. The Copilot is not only based on the pure integration of ChatGPT, but on a combination of the Microsoft 365 Apps and Microsoft Graph including user data and a Large Language Model (LLM). Microsoft calls this mix “The Copilot System“.

Execute commands via text prompt

Specifically, the service can create data analysis, to-do lists, e-mails, or PowerPoint presentations, among other things. The copilot can also summarize various contents. Everything can be controlled using natural language. Users can ask the copilot via prompts to create a PowerPoint presentation for them, for example, based on a Word document.