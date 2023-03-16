“Copilot for work”: Microsoft integrates AI into Word and other services

Microsoft explained how during a virtual event on Thursday artificial intelligence (AI) can increase productivity in the future. The group that is one of the biggest supporters of OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, counts, now integrates artificial intelligence into other productivity tools such as Teams, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint or Excel.
She is referred to as “co-pilot for work” and bears the name Microsoft 365 Copilot. The Copilot is not only based on the pure integration of ChatGPT, but on a combination of the Microsoft 365 Apps and Microsoft Graph including user data and a Large Language Model (LLM). Microsoft calls this mix “The Copilot System“.
Execute commands via text prompt
Specifically, the service can create data analysis, to-do lists, e-mails, or PowerPoint presentations, among other things. The copilot can also summarize various contents. Everything can be controlled using natural language. Users can ask the copilot via prompts to create a PowerPoint presentation for them, for example, based on a Word document.
In addition, users can also have speeches written automatically and also enter how long the speech should last. The copilot also shows when pauses should be made while speaking and sets line spacing so that reading the speech is easier.
Microsoft draws attention to always checking the results in advance, as the AI can make mistakes. In any case, it would save users a lot of time.
Summarize chats
In addition to Microsoft 365 Copilot, there will also be a Business Chat published. Business Chat combines data from documents, presentations, emails, calendars, notes and contacts to summarize chats, write emails or find important data. This personal assistant is available through Teams or Bing. Among other things, you can request information in the chat about what was discussed in a meeting.
The group has taken protective measures – the system should meet the data protection standard. There is also protection against jailbreaks. Feedback features also allow users to indicate when the copilot is wrong.