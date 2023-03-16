How to know if succulents need a bigger pot and better substrate

There are many factors that must be taken into account when caring for our succulents. Although they are famous because they do not require as much attention and are versatile, not everything is rosy, because sometimes they emit attention signals.

By taking care of the succulents, the size of the pot is as important as the soil and other factors. The important thing will be to know when is the right time to move the crass to a larger pot.

You also have to evaluate if they are in places with too much humidity.

Among the signs that must be taken into account to begin the transplant of our succulent is if the roots are observed to grow out of the bottom. This is a clear indication that the plant cannot adequately absorb the nutrients it needs..

Another telltale sign is that our fleshy plant begin to wilt or turn yellow. This can occur for two reasons: either it is due to overcrowding or it can also happen due to a lack of nutrients.

Hanging plants require special pots.

Also it is advisable that if you buy a plant from a nursery, it is usually in a tiny pot where the roots cannot spread. In this situation, it’s a good idea to immediately move it to a larger pot.

What must be taken into account is that the succulents They should not be crowded in the pot, as they could start to rot, get sick, or develop fungal diseases. This is very serious, because it is the cause of death of the plant.

It will be necessary to control its development and see if it is necessary to change its pot and location. .

suitable pots

When doing the task of transplanting our succulents, it will be essential that it be according to the size of the plant. Be sure to choose a pot with drainage holes in the bottom to allow proper air and water circulation.

Succulents in small pots have to be small in size.

As for the land, it will be important to provide it with one that does not contain added fertilizers. In case fertilizer is used, it will be necessary to analyze the nitrogen content, because this can damage it.