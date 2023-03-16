Shadow and Bone season 2: here is our glossary to fully understand the fantastic universe of the series

This is the return everyone has been waiting for! This Thursday, March 16, 2023, Netflix released the 8 episodes of season 2 of Shadow & Bone, sequel to the adaptation of the literary saga of author Leigh Bardugo. In addition to being exciting, this series is also very dense. And just like the books before it, the fiction that follows Alina (Jessie Mei Li), a young Army cartographer, has many specific words to become familiar with in order to better understand and appreciate this rich and fantastic universe. . Indeed, the novelist was inspired by several civilizations in order to imagine the world of Shadow & Bone. She notably borrowed from Russian, Mongolian, Swedish, German and other Scandinavian and Hindi languages ​​to create her narrative. And also called on the services of David J. Peterson, creator of artificial languages ​​to help him in his research. It was he who, for example, invented the Dothraki and the High Valyrian in Game of Thrones. So what is a Grisha? Where else what is the Fold? Do not panic, Tele-Leisure is here to help! In order to find your way around, here is a little glossary to have on hand!

The holders of magical powers in Shadow & Bone

A Grisha : a human being who practices Little Science. The Grisha are traditionally divided into three orders: the Caporalki, the Etherealki, and the Materialki, with each order further divided into different specializations. Most Grisha learn magic from an early age, but some are born with inherited abilities…

La Kefta : Clothing worn by the Grisha of Ravka’s Second Army. The color of a Grisha’s kefta is determined by their Grisha order and powers: red for Caporalki, blue for Etherealki, and purple for Materialki.

The Corporalki : they are also named the Order of the Living and the Dead, and are the Grisha whose power is concentrated on the human body. This order is divided into three categories: Founders (they can damage a person’s vital organs…), Healers (they can repair bones, heal wounds…) and Tailors (they can change a person’s appearance).

Les Etherealki : they are also called the Order of Summoners, and are Grisha who master the different natural elements that are water, fire and air. This order is divided into three categories: tide makers (water), the Hell (fire) and the Howlers (vent).

Materially : they are also named the Order of Fabricators, and are the Grisha whose power focuses on composite materials such as metal, glass, textiles and chemicals. This order is divided into two categories: Durasts (they master glass, steel, wood, plants, stone…) and Alchemy (they master poisons and chemicals).

The Saint of the Sun : name given by believers to the one who will know how to come and thwart the curse and put an end to the Fold. According to beliefs, the Saint would be able to invoke the light in order to disperse the darkness.

Le Darkling : a powerful shadow summoner, who is the only one with this kind of power. He is close to the Ravka royal family and the proud command of the Second Army. In the series, he is played by Ben Barnes.

The geography of Shadow & Bone

Ravka : realm where the action of the first season of the series takes place. It is surrounded to the north by the kingdom of Fjerda, to the south by Shu Han and by the True Sea to the west. This monarchy is held by the Lantsov royal family. Ravka does not get along very well with the neighboring kingdoms, so he is protected by two armies: the First Army, made up of simple soldiers, and the Second Army, a legion of trained Grisha.

Le Fold : the sea of ​​darkness that separates the kingdom of Ravka in two! Appearing overnight, this sea of ​​shadows is almost impassable and those who attempt the crossing often end up being devoured by the Volcra, blind flying creatures that smell of human flesh for miles around.

Fourth : northernmost nation that is home to many mountains and snowy landscapes. The Fjerdans hate the people of Ravka and especially the Grisha whom they perceive as dangerous wizards. To protect themselves from this, the Drüskelle form the holy army of Fjerda.

Shu Han : southernmost nation which is also the other great enemy of Ravka. Very advanced scientifically, the Shu use Grisha magic for their experiments (often inhumanely). The heroine Alina is half Shu, therefore the people of Ravka consider her a traitor and an enemy.

Novokribirsk : one of the towns bordering the Fold, west of Ravka

Kribirsk : central city of Ravka where the series begins, it is located east of the Fold and is almost opposite Novokribirsk.

Keramzin : name of a small village located south of Ravka. This is where the orphanage is located where Alina Starkov and Malyen Oretsev grew up.

Kerch : small island located on the True Sea connected to the nation of Shu Han by land bridges.

Ketterdam : capital of Kerch. The city is a hub of international trade and home to multiple criminal organizations.

The High : capital, political and cultural center of Ravka. Together with Os Kervo, it is the largest and most important town in Ravka. It is also where the Grand Palace (residence of the King and his family) and the Petit Palais (residence of the Grisha and the soldiers of the Second Army) are located.

Other vocabulary from Shadow & Bone

Drain : soldiers from Fjerda whose goal is to hunt the Grisha and condemn them to death. Matthias is a Drüskelle in the series, which is why his story with Nina, Grisha, is more than complicated.

Kruge : currency used mainly on the island of Kerch.

Nichevo’ya : creatures born in the Fold and made of shadows. In season 2, after surviving attacks from the volcra, the Darkling is constantly accompanied by these indestructible specters that can attack humans.

Un Skiff : new ship model floating on earth thanks to the magic of the Howlers. This ultralight boat allows people to be transported through the Fold.