Weather March 19: Cold front No. 41 will move over the Caribbean Sea

He climate for today Monday March 20, the tenth winter storm It will gradually move towards the southeastern United States and during the morning, it will produce conditions for the fall of snow or sleet in high areas of Coahuila and Nuevo León. He cold front No. 41 will move on Caribbean Sea and it will stop affecting the country; its air mass and a low pressure channel in the Gulf of Mexico will maintain the conditions for very heavy punctual rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco

The weather of Guadalajara Jalisco It will dawn with sunny skies and a temperature of 14° C. By 2:00 p.m. the clear skies will continue with a temperature of 27° C and a wind chill of 26° C. Cloudy intervals are expected at night with a temperature of 22° C, sunset is expected today Monday to be at 7:04 p.m.

Climate for the borders of Mexico

In Monterrey, Nuevo Leon It will begin with overcast skies with a temperature of 5° C with a wind chill of 8° C. For 2:00 p.m., rain is forecast with a temperature of 7° C. At night there will be cloudy skies with a temperature of 6° C. Sunset for today will be at 6:51 p.m.

For Tijuana Baja California Overcast skies with a temperature of 13°C are reported, while for 5:00 p.m., overcast skies with a temperature of 15°C are expected. At night there will be rains with a temperature of 14° C and a thermal sensation of 14° C. Sunset is expected at 6:58 p.m.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today March 20, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos and Oaxaca.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today March 20, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

