Ricardo Zielinski ceased to be the coach of Nacional

Ricardo Zielinski stopped being the technical director of Nacional, from Montevideo this Sunday, after the goalless draw this Saturday against Deportivo Maldonado as a visitor, for the seventh date of the Uruguayan Apertura soccer tournament in which he has 12 points, the same than Defensor Sporting and Cerro Largo, but five below their traditional adversary, the leader Peñarol.

The 63-year-old “Russian” was “fired” by Nacional, with whom he had a contract until December of this year, with an extensive statement that had the following text replicated by the newspaper El País:

“Club Nacional de Football and Ricardo Zielinski resolved by mutual agreement to terminate his contract as coach of the first team. After a cordial and extensive working meeting with the president of the institution and the sports manager, and after an in-depth analysis of the situation, both parties understood that it was the best decision,” the content states in its first part.

“From all levels of the Institution we expressly acknowledge and thank Ricardo Zielinski and those who make up his Technical Staff for the professionalism, human quality and seriousness with which they faced the challenge of defending the National Football Club”, he closed.

In view of this, tomorrow’s practice at the Ciudad Deportiva de Los Céspedes will be carried out by an authentic figure of Uruguayan soccer such as “Chino” Álvaro Recoba, who currently leads the “tricolor” third division.

The president of Nacional, José Fuentes was present yesterday together with the delegate Enrique Campos and the leader Gustavo Amoza, who together with the sports manager Sebastián Taramasco ended up resolving the separation of the Argentine coach.

Zielinski left Nacional after 12 coached games, eight of them official, reaching only three wins (Liverpool, Racing and Boston River, all for this Apertura), seven draws and two losses.

A palliative for his management of just three months today truncated was the large number of injuries he had on campus, several of them vital to its operation, such as the cases of Francisco Ginella, Federico Martínez, Yonatan Rodríguez, Juan Ignacio Ramírez, Alfonso Trezza , Juan Manuel Gutiérrez and Diego Rodríguez, reviewed El País.