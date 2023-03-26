The sound of the 90s makes the Arena Gelsenkirchen tremble

Gelsenkirchen.

Full house in the Gelsenkirchen Arena for the 90s party. 15 chart-toppers from 30 years ago meet over 35,000 fans who are young at heart.

It must have been hundreds of thousands. Hundreds of thousands of selfies that were taken in the arena this time. Because when these titles hit the eardrums for the first time, it was hardly technically possible. 90s partying is the order of the day and the fans are now at best “oldies”, but the hits from 30 years ago are definitely not.

It can be a long day, 15 groups and solo acts each get 20 minutes on stage, one after the other until 11 p.m., spiced up in between by moderator Mola Adebisi and DJ Christian Schall. They don’t have to make an effort to keep the jam-packed interior and the well-filled ranks happy. Works with “Sing Hallelujah!” by Dr. Absolutely canned Alban.

Balloon silk and the color pink dominate in the Gelsenkirchen Arena

The concrete steps tremble early as the No Mercy formation intones “Where Do You Go?” It’s pretty obvious that there are more women in the audience, and in fact the majority of the fans are now in their 40s, as are the acts, who are giving their all again. So they should have been aware of the time.

Over 30,000 fans in the Schalke arena enjoyed 15 acts from the 90s in nine hours. Photo: Nikos Kimerlis













Kathrin doubts whether moderator Mola is so authentic: “So jogging pants were more like the 80s, right?” She is with a whole group of friends in balloon silk suits, pink dominates. The ladies are convinced: “What, retro? It’s super trendy.”





Pink must have been absolutely fashionable, as well as checks and flannel shirts. So Mola is back at the front after all. Kathrin adds: “Wasn’t he even slimmer? But the main thing is that he’s still there.” After a short workout for “Up & Down”, then from the Venga Boys, the moderator admits: “I’m already 50.” He’s definitely not alone with that.

After all, the nuances are also entertaining

Between the motif T-shirts, which can almost always be seen in groups in the audience (“Born in the Eighties”), Thomas from Bochum stands out: “Guns n’ Roses” is emblazoned on the chest, but the rockers were After all, in the 90s, they were way ahead in the hit lists with “November Rain”.

Today, that wouldn’t be his thing, Thomas admits. “More for my wife, and happy wife means happy life,” he says with a laugh. Incidentally, the wife confesses to “Nirvana” when it comes to the shirt, and 30 years ago they placed their “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in top positions worldwide.

“After all, everyone has fun here, and they don’t really take it seriously either – or they feel young again. Possibly the nuances of Mola and the DJ are even more important than the bands themselves,” the Bochum native comments with a wink.

Aqua as a special guest in the arena: “I’m a Barbie Girl” sounds like it did 30 years ago

The cult band Aqua with their mega hit “Barbie Girl” has been announced as a special guest this year. More than 25 years ago, the Danish-Norwegian Eurodance group not only stormed the charts in Germany, but all over the world with this song. Even today, after the first few bars, this catchy tune is back with everyone here.

In general, many of them are amazingly solid, after the first bars a blissful smile of knowledge spreads across their faces. Of course, it can also be the case that after three years of Corona with lockdown, the Ukraine war and price increases, many just wanted to celebrate the music from their teenage years.





