33,333 euros collected: Band donates to the wish car

On Saturday evening, the Berlin rock band Knorkator played “Victory of Reason” at the wash house in Potsdam at the end of their tour. The fact that the concert was sold out wasn’t the only reason to be happy: the band donated 33,333 euros to the Berlin and Brandenburg wish-carts. The project fulfills the last wishes of terminally ill people. The money was collected on the tour: a home-made donation box was passed around at concerts, and posters with autographs were also available for a donation.

Since 2016, the wish car, a project of the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, has been bringing seriously ill people to their dream place for the last time. That can be the football game of your favorite club or a last vacation at the Baltic Sea.

