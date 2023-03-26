Weather – Winter returns for a short time

Anyone who has already stowed away their winter clothes will probably have to get them out of the box again.

On Sunday, the experts from GeoSphere Austria predicted a short-term return of winter for the middle of next week. Early temperatures of minus six degrees are possible on Tuesday.

On Monday, the clouds accumulate on the north side of the Alps and here it rains or snows, sometimes persistently and heavily, but a few showers are also moving through away from the traffic jams in the north and east. In the afternoon it loosens up here at times and the sun comes out, but a few snow showers continue to pass. The snow line is initially between 800 and 1,000 meters above sea level, but will drop to around 400 meters by the evening. The wind will blow briskly, in the eastern half also strong to stormy from west to north-west. The morning temperatures are between zero and eight degrees, the maximum daily temperatures between four and twelve degrees.





©VOL.AT



Tuesday: Clouds and snow showers

With a north-westerly current and the influx of cold air masses, Tuesday will start with some clouds and snow showers along the north side of the Alps and in the north and east. While there is a change of sun, clouds and snow showers there during the day, sunny weather is becoming increasingly common in the west with rising air pressure during the day. The south is generally weather-favoured. The wind blows moderately to briskly, in the north and east also strongly from the north-west. The morning temperatures reach minus six to plus one degree, the maximum daily temperatures four to ten degrees.

Warm front on Wednesday

Wednesday: With a warm front, extensive cloud fields are moving through Austria and it rains a little, especially on the north side of the Alps and in the north and east, especially during the first half of the day. During the day, the snow line rises rapidly from the west to well over 1,000 meters above sea level. There will be no precipitation in the south, and the sun will occasionally appear here in the afternoon. The wind is blowing weakly, in the western half westerly wind picks up noticeably. Depending on the wind, the early temperature ranges from minus five to plus three degrees, the maximum daily temperature, depending on the sun, is eight to 14 degrees.

Inconsistent Thursday

With a mild, westerly high-level current, fault zones will move across Austria in rapid succession on Thursday. It is very unstable throughout the day and light rain is to be expected throughout Austria during the course of the day, with heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Only short sunny brightenings are possible in between. The wind blows moderately, often picking up from the west. Early temperatures are between one and seven degrees, the maximum daily temperatures between 13 and 17 degrees.

Rainy Friday