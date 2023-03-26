Turkey: Finland has been more “constructive”

Finland has been more constructive in measures and efforts than Sweden regarding NATO membership.

They say Turkey’s chief negotiator Ibrahim Kalin, who believes that Swedish efforts in legal matters are crucial for membership.

Kalin, who is also President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson, commented on the development in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.

– The door is not closed for Stockholm at the moment, but now it depends on what steps Sweden takes ././., says Kalin and refers to Sweden’s new anti-terror legislation which will be introduced on 1 June.

– When it comes into force, in two months, Sweden can take more definite and concrete steps to end our concerns about security issues.

According to the spokesperson, Finland has taken a “constructive” stance in dealing with the PKK and the Gülen movement Feto and has also lifted defense industrial restrictions, Expressen reports.