Today Sunday there will be a special program of “En Familia con Chabelo”

From movies to special chapters and its emblematic program ‘In Family with Chabelo’: This is how the programming of Televisa for today Sunday March 26, one day after his death.

When Televisa decided that ‘In family with Chabelo‘ had completed its cycle shortly before half a century of existence, Xavier López, Chabelo, had turned 80.

That gigantic 13-year-old boy became an inevitable character on Mexican television during a time supposedly destined for rest: for 48 years he woke up thousands of girls and boys, the provincial friends (and several times their mothers and fathers). ) at 7 am to watch it on the television and dream that one day he would tell them face to face.

Xavier López was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 1935 although his parents are from León, Guanajuato. At the age of one, he and his parents returned to his state of origin, where he lived for his first eight years, before moving to Mexico City.

In addition to his best-known show, he starred in other movies and TV series like Chabelo and Pepito, and was a voice actor for the Chicken Little movie in 2005.

Through the social networks of TelevisaUnivisión Prensa, the programming that began this Saturday at 4:45 p.m. with one of the films by Chabelo and Pepito was shared, and will end around 9:15 p.m. Tomorrow, it will start at 6:00 a.m. and plans to finish at 5:30 p.m.

TIMETABLE SUNDAY, MARCH 26

6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.: Pepito and the wonderful lamp

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Family Program with Chabelo

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Chabelo and Pepito Detectives

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Special Luis Marios Santoscoy: The Friend of All Children

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Episodes of La Carabina de Ambrosio

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Special comedy programs with Chabelo (Escuelita VIP, Cero en Conducta, La Hora Pico and La Familia P.Luche)

