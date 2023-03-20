Man stabbed in the heart in Helsingborg – 26-year-old gets life imprisonment for murder

On March 17 last year, the police were called to Nytorgsbacken on Söder in Helsingborg after two people were stabbed. One man, a 23-year-old man, had been stabbed in the heart and later died in hospital. The other man, a 35-year-old, suffered a life-threatening abdominal injury but survived.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and later charged at the Helsingborg district court with murder and attempted murder. But the court instead sentenced him to six years in prison for aggravated assault.

Gets life imprisonment

The 26-year-old has said that before the knife attack he was attacked by the two men and thus acted as a last resort. The district court considered that this had not been disproved and he was therefore sentenced for aggravated assault.

The case was appealed and has been tried in the Court of Appeal, which is now changing the verdict. The 26-year-old is instead convicted of murder and attempted murder and receives life imprisonment, the Court of Appeal writes in a press release.

Different assessment in the Court of Appeal

The 26-year-old’s claim that he acted in an emergency has been refuted by the prosecutor and it is clear that he was not in an emergency situation, according to the Court of Appeal, which makes a different assessment than the District Court.

The man must also pay damages to those concerned.