The reason why Susana Roccasalvo was replaced in El Nueve

Susana Roccasalvo He is one of the personalities with the longest experience in the media, there is no doubt about that.

The figure of El Nueve heads one of the classics of the weekend on the channel. Susana Roccasalvo deals with analyzing and breaking down everything that happened in the world of entertainment throughout the week.

Roccasalvo has been in charge of “Implacables” for 10 years.

If there is something for which it is characterized Susana Roccasalvo It is that he has always behaved in a serious and professional way when facing a job, so it is not usual for him to take leave or leave without prior notice.

“La Rocca has a problem with her chest taken. It seems that the air conditioners affected her a bit,” said Daniel Gómez Rinaldi about the host of “Implacables”, the chimentos program that is broadcast on El Nueve. Her colleague replaced her every time she has to be absent.

The prestigious journalist It would have been greatly affected by the abrupt changes in temperature, so after being at the El Nueve studios on Saturday afternoon, as usual, yesterday, Sunday, he chose to stay at home to silence the discomfort that afflicted her.

confirmed romance

Susana Roccasalvo He usually chooses not to reveal too many details about what happens in his private life and has done so since he took his first steps in show business.

However, weeks ago, the media dared to confess the whole truth about a love relationship from the past. The chimentera had a strong romance with none other than Ariel del Mastro, one of the sons of Nacha Guevara. Although the bond did not prosper, she keeps the best memories of him and his family.