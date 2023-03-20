They lose track of the anklet of the man who beat his ex blind in La Plata

The Electronic Anklets Monitoring Team lost track of Carlos GoncharukThe man who beat his ex blind Susana Gomez.

House Maria Townan NGO that protects and sponsors Gómez, made the situation known through a statement and indicated that it will protect the woman until Justice resolves the situation.

Gorncharuk was sentenced to 8 years in prison after having hit Gómezuntil she was blinded in 2011. The case shocked the city and after serving her sentence, the Justice imposed a sentence on her. perimeter restriction of 100 kilometers with respect to the woman and her children. However, in November 2020Goncharuk attacked his partner with a knife from then, so he was arrested again.

At the beginning of February, there was an alert about the man’s approach to the city. As reported by Casa María Pueblo at that time, the batterer traveled in a bus from Azulwhich put Susana on alert again.

Now it is not known where it is, since the anklet has stopped emitting the signal that tracked their position by satellite.