RHC Dornbirn is fighting for a good starting position against Thunerstern

Dornbirn’s roller hockey cracks definitely want to score points in the upcoming home game.

Dornbirn. The last qualifying weekend in the Swiss NLA brings with it a lot of excitement and unanswered questions. At the top of the table, a three-way battle has developed for the qualification victory and places four to six are still hotly contested. Geneva has it in their hands against Diessbach next weekend to get into the final round or even slip down to sixth place. Uttigen is through and hopes not to lose the current playoff rank if Geneva slips up. After a long away series, RHC Dornbirn is looking forward to a home game on Saturday, March 18th and can draw level with Uttigen if they win against the stars. Despite the better goal difference, the people of Messestadt can no longer compete for the title, since a direct encounter counts in the event of a tie and the Aaretal team is ahead.