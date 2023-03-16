Pietro Lombardi: Now son Alessio has a wish!

Dad’s heart couldn’t say no!

DSDS star Pietro Lombardi (30) is a patchwork professional: son Alessio (7) lives with Pietro’s ex Sarah Engels (30), but regularly spends time with dad and his fiancé Laura Maria Rypa (26), who gave birth to their son Leano just a few weeks ago. Alessio also has his own room in Pietro’s house.

But Pietro’s son was obviously not completely satisfied with this arrangement: Alessio wished his dad had more time…

Son Alessio lives with his mother Sarah, her husband Julian Büscher and their daughter Solea. The patchwork life works well – apart from a few minor frictions Photo: Malte Krudewig

In a question and answer session Instagram a fan wanted to know why Alessio is currently with Peter and Laura is – and not with Sarah. Pietro’s answer: “Actually, there were always fixed days, but Alessio is now at an age where he speaks a lot and his wish was that he would like to be with Dad and Laura more often.”

want the wish Pietro naturally fulfill his little one. “I notice how much he likes being with his dad and that touches me a lot as a dad. That shows me that I did a lot of things right,” the 30-year-old continued.

The singer accepts that his everyday life will also change as a result: “My son is everything to me, of course it’s a change to do homework with the little one and to live more of everyday life, but we’ve always had clear ones Rules at home, so it’s not a big change for Alessio.”

What doesn’t make the situation any easier at the moment: Pietro is ill, has chills, stomach ache and headache. The bitter consequence: the DSDS star lives separately from his loved ones – in the same house, but on different floors.

“Disaster,” complains Pietro in his Instagram story. “Think about it, I have Policy three or four days out of my hands and only seen on Facetime.”

The thoroughbred dad is suffering – and wants nothing more than to get well again as soon as possible.

Then Pietro won’t let go of his sons anytime soon…