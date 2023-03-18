Youth from Juarez are summoned to participate in democracy

Juarez City.- UACJ students, high school graduates and youth organizations were present at the Gracia Pasquel Theater on March 17, where the keynote lecture Relevance of the political participation of youth in Mexico was given and later a workshop was held on the theme Perception of democracy.

For the opening of these works, the presidium was formed by Juan Ignacio Camargo Nassar, rector of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez; Yanko Durán Prieto, President Counselor of the State Electoral Institute of Chihuahua; and Daniela González Lara, coordinator of advisors for the municipality of Ciudad Juárez.

During the inauguration, the young people were invited to join the State Network of Youth Groups for an Inclusive Democracy (READi) that has the purpose of forming a new citizenship with youths who actively participate and get involved in public issues, engaged and informed.

READi’s central strategy consists of building the network from the local to the municipal and state level, encouraging youth groups to promote civic-democratic values ​​and inclusive participation within their universities or towards their population of influence.

Among the key results expected are having young people prepared and committed to democracy, ready to participate in the organization of elections and mechanisms for political and social participation.

The magisterial conference was in charge of the electoral adviser Eduardo Gutiérrez Ruiz, who highlighted in the conference citizen participation as a recognized right for young people in accordance with international treaties.

The forum was led by Ricardo Zenteno Fernández, IEE electoral adviser and coordinator of the State Network of Youth Groups for an Inclusive Democracy (READi), who invited young people to register in