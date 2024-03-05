Strengthening social ties improves health and quality of life

MIAMI.- The latest research shows that loneliness and social isolation affect a significant percentage of the population, becoming a threat to health, which is why experts recommend paying attention to this situation.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) established criteria to confront this phenomenon with the creation of the Commission on Social Connection that seeks in an organic way to promote social relations as a priority and accelerate the expansion of solutions on this issue in countries, regardless of their income level.

“When a person has feelings of loneliness, they may have difficulty functioning on their own and this can lead to aggressive or withdrawn behaviors. It has even been proven that these feelings can negatively affect self-esteem, mood and the desire to interact with the environment,” said Venezuelan psychologist Hilari Torres consulted by DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.

The stress hormone

In Torres’ opinion, many times in these cases a hormone called cortisol, better known as stress hormonewhich can generate various effects on the body such as raising blood pressure, causing insomnia and increasing symptoms of depression.

The latest national survey from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) noted that 30% of adults experienced feelings of loneliness at least once a week as published in DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

Another recent study from the University of Glasgow, published in the journal BMC Medicine, revealed that people who do not receive visits from friends or family at least once a month have a 39% higher risk of premature death. The research analyzed data from almost 460,000 people aged between 40 and 70 registered with the UK Biobank over a follow-up period of 12.6 years.

“What is really serious and is associated with a greater risk of mortality is being objectively alone and isolated”explained one of the authors, Professor of Cardiology at the University of Glasgow, Jason Gill, when presenting the research.

The company and support

Hilari Torres pointed out that support and company are the fundamental pillars for people’s well-being especially when it comes to older adults. This is why they must be motivated to do, for example, daily exercise because it has numerous benefits for physical and mental health “as long as these are obviously appropriate for their age and physical condition.” A simple walk can be very beneficial for your health, he said.

Being present and actively listening to others when they want to talk, showing interest, empathy towards their concerns, joys and needs is essential. Currently “we can use technology to make video calls and to stay in touch and make sure that person does not feel alone,” added the specialist with a clinical mention.

In May 2023, United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, called loneliness a public health epidemic. The lack of emotional ties is closely linked to problems such as anxiety, depression, and “a 30% increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” the WHO stressed.

For specialist Torres, the feeling of loneliness is not necessarily linked to the lack of physical contact.“we can even have company and feel alone, this is because loneliness is a mental state, just like anxiety. This mental state is linked to feelings of sadness and insecurity, which can occur due to lack of attention, “not feeling valued or even the loss of a loved one, whether due to death or breakup.”

Social disconnection

“Maintaining this feeling for a long time can have negative consequences for our mental health, which can damage our self-esteem and lead us to a vicious circle that can result in depression,” said the Psychology specialist.

Social disconnection can also worsen educational outcomes: Young people who feel lonely in high school are more likely to drop out of college. It can also make affected people’s finances worse: feeling disconnected and unsupported at work can lead to lower job satisfaction and performance, said the WHO, the international health body.

For Dr. Hilari Torres “it is important to explore what meaning is given to loneliness.” since this can have different connotations and is not always negative. In fact, it can be positive if it is accompanied by good self-esteem and attitude. The support of family members is of utmost importance for older adults. Faced with physical affection and empathy, people will have a better quality of life. Making periodic visits, family trips, phone calls, among others, are essential.”

(email protected)

Source: American Psychiatric Association / Telesoldiario / bmcmedicine / Interview with Psychologist Hilari Torres