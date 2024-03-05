Brightline Announces New Rail Station on Florida’s Treasure Coast

The city of Stuart, in Martin County, will host the next station of the Brightline intercity passenger trainas announced by the company, officially confirming its expansion to the Treasure Coast, in the state of Florida.

In a Press releasethe company reported that the new terminal will be located between the Miami and Orlando stations, 40 miles north of Brightline West Palm Beach and just 40 minutes by train.

The station is expected to open in the second half of 2026, and will be built on a 2.35-acre site at 500 Southeast Flagler Avenue, in the heart of historic downtown Stuart, and will be accessible from I-95, Florida’s Turnpike. and the local road network.

This decision was approved after evaluating a total of five proposals from private and public landowners located along the Brightline/Florida East Coast Railway corridor in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

With the expansion to the Treasure Coast, the Brightline company will become one of the most accessible forms of transportation in Florida, as it will facilitate the transfer of residents between the southern and central areas of the state.

Last September, the high-speed railway company celebrated the inaugural launch of the route from Miami to Orlando, with 32 trains that run daily at 200 kilometers per hour.

Prior to the inauguration, in May, ticket sales startedpriced with SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children, and offering a 25 percent discount for groups of more than four passengers.

The “Bright Green 2” train of that company, according to tests carried out since 2023 on the route, he was able to reach the record speed of 130 mph (209 km/h), becoming the fastest in the southeastern United States.

According to the chain NBC Miamithe Brightline company was required to build a station along the Treasure Coast, in Martin or St. Lucie counties, within five years of launching service to Orlando.

In addition to the newest stations in Orlando and downtown West Palm Beach, the high-speed rail network operates at major terminals such as Boca Raton, downtown Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and the downtown of Miami.

This company recently surpassed 5 million trips after launching its first operations in South Florida in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals list, which highlights the fastest-growing companies, in 2023 recognized Brightline as one of the fastest-developing private companies in the Southeast.