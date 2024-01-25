Lots of Robitussin cough syrup recalled due to serious danger

WASHINGTON — The laboratory that manufactures Robitussin cough syrup has withdrawn several batches of products containing honey from sale due to contamination that would cause serious danger to people whose immune system is weakened.

The Haleon laboratory measure covers eight batches of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, distributed to stores and pharmacy suppliers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the company’s announcement on its website on Wednesday.

The products can cause “serious or life-threatening adverse events” if taken by people with weakened immune systems, such as transplant recipients or those infected with HIV. Millions of people in the United States suffer from disorders that weaken the immune system’s ability to fight infections. In healthy people, infections caused by the products would likely not be serious, the lab said.

Haleon did not disclose the nature of the contamination, but said consumption of the products could lead to fungal infections. The lab did not immediately respond to requests for additional details Thursday.

New Jersey-based Haleon said it has received no reports of injuries or infections linked to the products.

The affected products have expiration dates between October 2025 and June 2026.

People who consumed the product should contact a doctor if they think they are suffering from any disorder related to the recall. They can also report the problem to the FDA’s online system.

Source: AP