After getting out of jail, Chocolate publishes a photo on social networks with Miami police officers

Chocolate MC is back on the streets and after getting out of jail he promised the Miami police to stay focused on his music.

On his Instagram the reggaeton singer published a photo in which he appears posing for the cameras with three officers: “A commitment to the city of Miami. Thanks for another opportunity. “I am here to give you lots of Chocolate.”

The photo triggered many comments criticizing him and the artist turned to his stories to respond to the haters.

Instagram Capture / Chocolate MC

The authorities visited the singer for his concert next Saturday at the Dolphin Mall in Miami so that he promised that there would be no problems during his show and that he would not be armed.

“I don’t know how to look good, I’m trying to make music again, I’m trying to get on stage, do massive concerts, I want to integrate into society, I have nothing to do with the police, I’m not a bully at all, I do things very badly, I have a thousand cases with the police to solve”, acknowledged the singer.

“You want all the time one looks like a criminal on social networks and everywhere,” he complained to those who criticize him.

In one of his stories he added: “35 thousand dollars for a show. Yes, I am committed to the police and the government of that county. that I’m going to focus on my music. Scream, cry, kick, I made a commitment and I will do it again if necessary, you don’t support me.”

Instagram Capture / Chocolate MC

So far artists like El Chulo and Lenier Mesa have confirmed their presence at the Chocolate concert next Saturday.

Last week the King of Delivery Workers was arrested under domestic violence chargesafter his partner accused him of hitting her in the face with his fist.