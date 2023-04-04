Jorge D’Onofrio told how he experienced the attack on Berni: “The impotence was not being able to dialogue”

The repercussions of the tremendous acts of violence that occurred at the intersection of the General Paz Highway and Route 3 continue, where Sergio Berni was attacked by a group of bus drivers who were demonstrating after the death of a driver of line 620, in the town of the slaughter

The serious incidents that ended with the wounded Buenos Aires Minister of Security, generating great commotion and moments of extreme tension. “The faces showed people in great pain, the impotence was not being able to dialogue and make it understood that we were on the same side”counted Jorge D’Onofrio about what happened at the scene, together with Berni.

in dialogue with fm heaventhe Minister of Transportation of the province of Buenos Aires, detailed what happened this Monday in the demonstration: “I was in the place a while before talking to drivers and, when Sergio Berni arrives, I receive him and that’s when there was an outbreak that I can’t explain, there were colleagues of the murdered driver and people who harangued the situation”.

At the same time, D’Onofrio was blunt in saying that “the drivers are not violent people, it’s not one against another here.” Regarding the murder that occurred in Virrey del Pino, he assured: “They executed a driver in a completely atypical situation, there were controls before the km where this occurs”.

For his part, Berni added that as a result of the blows he received, he has a “fractured skull” and a sunken cheekbone, but nevertheless he does not plan to denounce his attackers. Likewise, he assured that he awaits the results of a tomography that will determine if he should undergo surgery.

“I have a fractured malar, but my responsibility is to continue working. I received many blows, I stayed in place, but unfortunately everything got complicated later because the Police did what they had to do, which is to get me out of the place,” he analyzed. “You die standing up, never on your knees. This doesn’t scare us, it’s part of the job,” she completed.