Women’s Champions League: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Paris St. Germain in the live ticker

The women of VfL Wolfsburg won the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League against PSG. Now it’s time for the semi-finals. The game in the live ticker.

The starting position for the women of VfL Wolfsburg in the Champions League could not be better: The team has already won 1-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals at Paris Saint-Germain in the Prinzenpark. Now it’s time for the second leg at home. It’s about getting into the semi-finals.

78. Minute – …Bouhaddi looks unhappy. Oberdorf heads at goal, but the ball hits the crossbar and back into the field.

77. Minute – Annoying for Wolfsburg. The hosts are still leading 2-1 through the first-leg goal with the current score of 1-1. The next goal almost came. After a corner…

73. Minute – At PSG, Bachmann is limping down. Manssita Traoré comes in for them: Roord leaves the field for the Wolfsburg women, Ewa Pajor is now there.

69. Minute – Now the game gets more intense. Wolfsburg midfielder Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir moves into the box and is fouled. The offensive player complains and wants the penalty – but it goes on.

68. Minute – After the corner, Vansgaard pulls away. But the PSG player’s shot misses to the left.

67. Minute – Now PSG comes into play again with two steep passes through the middle. Bachmann gets a corner against Wilms. Huth needs to talk and appears annoyed. Emotions run high.

66. Minute – The first yellow card of the game goes to Lena Oberdorf after a foul on Karchaoui.

63. Minute – The absence of Diani becomes apparent. Another change at PSG. Korbin Albert replaces Sandy Baltimore

58. Minute – Wolfsburg are now strong in attack. They try again and again and show their speed. But Roord seems to be too cerebral in front of the PSG keeper and fails at Bouhaddi. Maybe she should have passed the ball, but it’s already going on.

54. Minute – Change at PSG. Mengwen Li comes on for Martens.

52. Minute – And directly the next chance for Alexandra Popp. But she doesn’t use the huge chance from around five meters and hits the post with her shot. Bitter for the wolves. Popp’s right foot is her weaker foot, but she too makes an incredulous hand movement, can’t believe it.

51. Minute – Then again the counterattack. And Lena Lattwein almost maneuvered the ball over the line after a corner. But the foot of a PSG defender got in the way.

49. Minute – Loss of the ball at VfL Wolfsburg and Paris is there. Kheira Hamraoui just pulls away and challenges Frohms. It’s her turn and just steers the ball over the goal – once again the guests are dangerous.

47. Minute – Go on. Amalie Vangsgaard is now in for Diani.

half-time break – Diani leaves the field with an ice pack on his shoulder, which is completely taped several times. Her hand hangs down, her face is contorted in pain. It obviously doesn’t seem to go any further for them in the second half. PSG is missing its offensive star. The chances of progressing are good for Wolfsburg. Tommy Stroot’s side are now 2-1 up thanks to the goal in the first leg. But: The team must not become careless, because PSG is on the spot. The first half showed that. The DAZN expert and former soccer player Josephine Henning also says in relation to Wolfsburg: “You threw everything in”.

Kadidiatou Diani: The PSG star cannot continue playing. (Quelle: IMAGO/Ryan Sleiman /SPP)