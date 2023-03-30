Finally spring concert again! Musikverein Feldkirch-Nofels

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the traditional spring concert in the Montforthaus could finally take place again after a three-year break.

The youth band, conducted by Mario Wiedemann, opened the concert evening with a Spanish march, followed by rousing pop melodies.

Conductor Peter Kuhn and the Musikverein Feldkirch-Nofels musically welcomed the guests in the Montforthaus with the entry march Marchissimo.

This was followed by the two works “To a new Journey” and “At the break of Gondwana”, with which the association will also present itself to the expert jury at the concert competition in May.

The three trumpeters Mathias Hagen, Oliver Tschohl and Elias Summer delighted the audience with the solo piece Bugler’s Holiday.

The varied program was completed with titles such as “The Mask of Zorro” and “Im Weissen Rössl”.

Speaker Norbert Malin skilfully led through the program.