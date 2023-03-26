Cybersecurity: 4 dangers of working from home for companies (and hope)

According to a study, 62% of companies that have started working from home have suffered data breaches

The use of professional computers for private business and in particular questioned

Companies react by installing powerful antiviruses as well as VPNs

It is a disturbing survey just published by Fortinet. She highlights the impact of teleworking in terms of cybersecurity for companies. To see more clearly, analysts conducted their survey of 570 companies with more than 100 employees.

In detail, analysts reported that 40% of them did not offer telework, the rest had adopted full-time remote work or some form of hybrid work organization. A first number sends shivers down your spine, since it appears that 62% of the companies surveyed report a data breach which is at least partly attributable to teleworking.

Pointing out phishing

In detail, 41% point flaws in the hardware or home networks used by their employees. Thirty-eight percent say employees use their work devices for personal tasks, putting them at greater risk.

In 31% of cases, personal computers of employees were affected by malware. They used them to accomplish their personal tasks and then it backfired on the business.

The list is still long, but we can finally remember that 31% of respondents believe that their employees have not followed security protocols implemented within their company, which had unfortunate consequences for their company. We know that this exposes these organizations to ransomware attacks that can cost a lot of money and even ruin an entire company.

Faced with these now well-known risks, companies have not remained inert. Many have tightened access controls to make it harder for cybercriminals. At the same time, they offered better antivirus solutions and VPNs to their employees in order to improve their protection.

Be that as it may, teleworking has been singled out for a while now for the flaws it causes in terms of cybersecurity. To cite just one example, we told you in April 2021 about the report published by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute.

Experts then noted that remote work was a new risk to be taken into account. They cited the case of phishing as a major concern as employees increasingly depend on electronic exchanges with their colleagues.