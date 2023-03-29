Cybertruck: Tesla tests the steering and turning radius of its pickup in California

The Tesla Cybertruck has once again been spotted on California roads. This time around, the automaker was apparently testing the steering and turning radius of its electric pickup.

Tesla is showing its Cybertruck more and more often on American roads and more particularly in California. The Cybertruck won’t be on the road this summer, but production is expected to begin this summer. We will therefore see more often electric pickup videos. After the prototype spotted in California without its huge windshield wiper, a new prototype was filmed by a surfer in the same state. He was apparently testing his steering and turning radius.

A prototype of the Cybertruck in California © The Kilowatts / Twitter

The Tesla Cybertruck that will be produced by a 9,000 ton giga press at the Gigafactory in Fremont, California is getting closer to its final version. The car manufacturer has therefore deployed a fleet of prototypes on Californian roads to bring the latest improvements to the electric pick-up. A more finished prototype than usual with a black tonneau cover was filmed last month.

The 4 steering wheels of the Tesla Cybertruck in action in this video

Twitter account “The Kilowatts” shared the video of the Cybertruck in California. We see the electric pickup accelerate and take some turns. Despite its hulking, post-apocalyptic appearance, the Cybertruck looks more like it has light steering. We also see it bouncing easily on the road with its 4 steering wheels as if it were a light vehicle.

Tesla was probably testing the steering and turning radius of the electric pickup. Elon Musk has already said that the Cybertruck will be a better police car than Tesla’s other vehicles. This video actually shows that the Cybertruck could be useful in car chases.

Cybertruck insider Matthew Donegan-Ryan re-shared this video saying the electric pickup will have the same turning radius as the Model Y. To which Elon Musk replied that the Cybertruck’s turning radius will be ” maybe better than the Y turning “. Elon Musk therefore remains as optimistic as ever about Cybertruck performance on the road.

Perhaps better than a Y in turning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

