The Last of Us Part 1 is very bad on your PC, Naughty Dog al lavoro to solve the problem

The debut of remake of The Last of Us on PC This is a problematic status: The Last of Us Part 1 has had negative reviews on Steam due to the very poor porting status, and crashes are extremely frequent and various technical problems impede the godersi to the best adventure of Joel and Ellie.

At the moment il gioco has a valuation “perlopiù negative“su Steam, Naughty Dog dal suo has said chiarato di essere to the current of the situation, the studio is evaluating and feedback from the giocatori and to the tempo stesso Is working to solve technical problemsUpdates and patches are in the direction of arrival even if they are not in a strong weather state.

Dai problemi di stutter with the telecamera ai crash continuedDue to slowly unsuccessful and glitchy graphics, The Last of Us Part 1 is currently causing serious problems on your PC and Steam Deck, the hope is that Naughty Dog can solve a good part of the bug in a short time.

Naughty Dog will continue to play games on PC and also multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us Potrebbe essere in directtura d’arrivo su Windows, è chiaro però che il team will necessarily migliorare il controllo qualità legato ai porting e alle versioni PC dei propri titoli.