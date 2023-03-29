Amazon starts flagging ‘highly returned’ products

In the United States, such an indication is put in place to make life easier for customers and put more pressure on sellers.

Here is a report that may make some sellers on Amazon scream. The platform has begun to report, on its US site, the products “frequently returned.” For the moment, the products concerned can be counted on the fingers of one hand (a record player et two dresses have been identified in particular by le site The Information), but this new indication could well be generalized.

Amazon will indicate frequently returned products © BFMTV

Indeed, the very large number of references offered by Amazon can hold unpleasant surprises, while the reality of positive comments is always subject to caution. This report will therefore allow the customer to think twice before ordering the product. A way to warn him and above all to put pressure on the sellers, who will have every chance of seeing the orders melt in this way.

Currently, returns on Amazon are possible within 30 days, free of charge, but they are not only an additional logistical and therefore economic headache for the company, but also an additional carbon footprint.

Note that you need an Amazon account (without necessarily being a subscriber to the Prime offer) to see the message appear, which currently only concerns the United States. Amazon has not yet specified whether it intends to extend its device to other countries.