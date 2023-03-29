The Last of Us: Part I is seen by players on Steam

Subpar PC ports have unfortunately become increasingly common in recent years and it looks like Naughty Dog’s wildly acclaimed The Last of Us: Part I is the latest to suffer from this phenomenon. What should have been a reason to celebrate is now a real sourdough which, despite an extra 25 day delay from the developer, does not measure up. At the time of writing, the game has mostly negative reviews on the platform, which is also reflected on its subreddit which is filled with all kinds of bugs from upset PC gamers.

The problems that are reported are many and include frequent game crashes, various forms of graphical bugs, long loading times, unreasonable system requirements and all sorts of other glories. Sad as hell, in other words, because even though Naughty Dog will of course sort out most of these problems, somewhere you wish that this type of launch would stop being the norm.

Have you tried The Last of Us on Steam and if so what are your experiences?