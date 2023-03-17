Putin’s desperate ad on Pornhub for Russian men to join Wagner Group’s private army and fight in Ukraine – Reuters

DESPERATE Vladimir Putin is trying to use ads on Pornhub in a frantic attempt to recruit more men to fight in Ukraine.

The Tyrant is desperate to send more troops to the battlefield to replenish ranks as he continues to suffer huge casualties.

Pornhub ad encourages viewers to sign up to fight in the Wagner Band 1 credit: East2West

Private pro-Kremlin army spearheads Russia’s fight in eastern Ukraine 1 credit: East2West

Recruitment strategy via multiple porn sites was backed by Putin’s henchman Yevgeny Prigozhin Credit: AFP

The dreaded Wagner Group has placed a provocative ad on popular porn site Pornhub to try and convince more men to sign up.

Viewers are told to stop indulging and join the private army instead.

The pro-Kremlin private army ad shows a blonde woman wearing red lipstick rolling a large lollipop on her tongue.

A female voice is heard in the background saying, “We are the coolest army in the world.

“We recruit fighters from all regions of Russia.

“Don’t freak out, go work for PMC Wagner. »

A telephone number for Wagner’s recruiters then appears.

The recruitment strategy via several porn sites was supported by Putin’s henchman, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He said: “Placing ads for Wagner PMC (private military company) on porn sites is a very good idea from our marketers.

“I absolutely agree with them, and this ad says, ‘Go to war, stop fucking yourself.’

“Who disagrees with this argument?

The ad was shown to Russian users before they saw explicit content on the Canadian-owned site.

Pornhub today said it had been ‘removed’ because ‘political advertising is prohibited on the site’.

It comes as the UK Ministry of Defense said this week that Prigozhin, the leader of the group, had “probably” lost access to recruitment in Russian prisons due to his “ongoing disputes with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense”. Russian Defence” and turned its attention to schools.

His Monday intelligence update added, “Prigozhin is most likely pivoting recruiting efforts toward free Russian citizens.

“Since early March 2023, Wagner has established outreach teams based in sports centers in at least 40 locations across Russia.

“In recent days, masked Wagner recruiters have also been giving career talks at Moscow high schools, handing out questionnaires titled ‘Young Warrior Application’ to collect contact details from interested students. »

Thousands of male prisoners have been recruited to fight in Ukraine and have been offered a deal that forgives their horrific crimes if they serve and manage to stay alive for six months.

It saw murderers, rapists and other violent criminals freed and eventually freed by Putin.

The majority of them were recruited from the Wagnerian private army.

Prigozhin, ‘favorite leader’ of warlord and Putin, waged war in eastern Ukraine using his 50,000 strong paramilitary unit

However, for any recruits who attempt to surrender, defect, escape, or simply use their phones, Wagner’s commanders have made their punishments visible and ruthless.

Their methods included cutting off fingers, castrating, skinning prisoners alive or bludgeoning them with a hammer.

The militia, founded in 2014, cut its teeth in Crimea and then in proxy wars across Africa and the Middle East – while garnering charges of war crimes and gross human rights abuses man with the UN.

They were heavily involved in the Russian offensive in the east, including the bloodiest battles for Soledar and Bakhmut, what Ukrainian soldiers called “hell on earth”.

Satellite images show the horrific devastation in the town of Bakhmut, which Prigozhin has raged as a “killing zone”.

Chilling before and after footage of the area – once home to more than 70,000 people – shows the green landscape transformed into a mud pit pitted by seashells.

The Defense Ministry said Wagner’s forces captured most of eastern Bakhmut.

Ukraine estimates around 30,000 Russians died in the ‘meat grinder’ – with fighting in the region raging for nine months.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his mercenary squad near the brutal Soledar battlefield Credit: Reuters