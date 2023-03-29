Online workshop: Develop cross-platform mobile apps with Flutter

Cross-platform app programming keeps the effort and thus the development costs within limits, but common hybrid frameworks have numerous disadvantages of web technologies. With Flutter, a quasi-standard for hybrid mobile development has already been established, which enables the writing of high-performance apps for the two major mobile platforms iOS and Android.

Develop high-performance iOS and Android apps

The online workshop “Mobile Apps mit Flutter” introduces interested developers to the basics of app programming with Flutter over two days in May. The topics include setting up the tool chain as well as daily development practice with Flutter, for example when designing user interfaces and transitions.

Core areas such as network and file storage are also on the agenda, as well as security aspects and the treatment of platform-specific programming. Special features and stumbling blocks with Flutter are also dealt with in the workshop. The Dart programming language used does not pose any major challenges for developers.

Learn Flutter basics in two days

The online workshop, limited to 15 participants, is intended for all app developers who are interested in developing mobile apps with Flutter. Basics of app development and working with Apple’s Xcode or Android Studio are required.

The online workshop will be held by the software specialists Klaus M. Rodewig and Pascal Friedrich via Zoom using a GDPR-compliant on-premise connector. Participants should use a microphone or headset if possible.

Participation in the “Mobile Apps with Flutter” workshop is possible on May 9th and 10th, 2023, the online event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will receive workshop documents and a certificate of participation. In the current year, the workshop will also take place on November 7th and 8th as an alternative to the date in May. The ticket price is 990 euros; Early bookers receive a discount, the ticket then costs 891 euros.













