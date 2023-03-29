This free guide will help your business deliver great customer service

Today, customers are increasingly connected and expect a customer experience consistent and uncomplicated. Whatever channel they use to interact with your business, online chat, phone, social media, or in person, they expect a smooth exchange. If not, they are disappointed and may prefer a competitor.

In this context, Salesforce, world leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutionsrecently published a White Bookgiving the keys to providing effective customer service, present on several digital channels, also called service client omnicanal.

To find out more and download the guide for free, it’s here:

Discover the Salesforce guide

The benefits of omnichannel customer service

To provide customer experience 100% connected, omnichannel customer service is your best ally. Support your customers and manage all your communication channels from a single platform. Salesforce emphasizes that with this type of service, everyone wins: customers, agents, contact center managers and IT teams.

Omnichannel customer service can help increase customer satisfactionbut also to lower the costs. Indeed, the company will realize savings by optimizing the use of resources and avoiding the costs associated with the management of disparate channels. And all this, while offering a quality customer experience.

Additionally, omnichannel customer service can also help increase business revenue. Customers are more likely to buy from a company that provides a quality customer experience across all channels. Which can result in a increased sales and revenue.

Discover the Salesforce guide

The keys to implementing your omnichannel customer service strategy with Salesforce

If you’re a business looking to improve your customer service, you’ve come to the right place. The Salesforce platform offers a complete solution for manage interactions with your customers across all channelsincluding social media, emails, chatbots and phone calls.

With the Salesforce platform, you can collect customer data from different channels and store it in a centralized database. which allows you to have a 360 degree view of your customers.

Additionally, Salesforce AI can help you improve the customer experience, using chatbots for automated support requests and predictive analytics to anticipate customer needs. AI helps you identify potential issues before they happen and take proactive steps to resolve them.

Not to mention that with Salesforce you can provide real-time customer support across all channels, allowing you to resolve their issues quickly and efficiently. With key performance indicators (KPIs): measure your omnichannel customer service performance such as response time, customer satisfaction and problem resolution rate.

Discover the Salesforce guide

Ultimately, by taking an omnichannel approach, your business will be able to deliver personalized, consistent, and seamless customer service experiences. If you are interested in knowing more, feel free to download the free white paper now.