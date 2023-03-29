Nintendo announces an OLED Switch in the colors of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A new limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED will be available next month to celebrate the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This console obviously sports the same colors as the game that follows The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Released more than 6 years ago, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is unquestionably one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. The sequel titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available exclusively on the Switch on May 12, 2023. This game has been so awaited for several years that Nintendo could not ignore a limited edition of the Switch OLED, the screen of which we also tested. Nintendo has therefore formalized the limited edition Zelda Tears of the Kingdom of the Switch OLED.

The limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom © Nintendo

After unveiling 10 minutes of exclusive Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, Nintendo has announced the game-branded OLED Switch. It’s already available for pre-order and will be marketed from April 28, 2023. As much to warn you that the stocks are likely to sell like hotcakes.

A Nintendo Switch OLED, a Switch Pro controller and a carrying case for the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

This gorgeous Nintendo Switch OLED sports the gold and green colors of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Both Joy-Con are completely gold, one with white inscriptions and the other with green inscriptions. Nintendo has also thought of golden straps for the controllers.

These inscriptions, which are also found on the console’s chassis and dock, are obviously related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Moreover, we find small, more discreet inscriptions on the back of the Nintendo Switch. The Japanese firm has therefore thought of all the details to please Zelda fans. In fact, this Nintendo Switch is so sleek that even those unfamiliar with Zelda are probably going to want one.

In addition, Nintendo has also formalized accessories in the colors of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We are therefore entitled to Nintendo Switch Pro controller and carrying case. The limited-edition Switch OLED will be available on April 28, but you’ll have to wait until May 12 for the controller and the cover, the same day as the game’s release.

