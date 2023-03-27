Kingdom Hearts 4: a very nice gift for fans

Kingdom Hearts 4 is once again talking about him. No, the game has not officially given any news, but a nice gift has just been offered to fans of the license.

Announced in April 2022 with a nice trailer, Kingdom Hearts 4 is undoubtedly one of those projects that will be long overdue. Fans then cling to what they can by issuing a whole bunch of theories as to the next adventures of Sora, Donald and Goofy, for lack of new information. A little less than a year after its announcement, Square Enix comes despite giving them a little cookie and it’s a pure delight.

The first Kingdom Hearts 4 music finally available

News from Kingdom Hearts 4 are still waiting. Since its announcement almost a year ago, the sequel to the iconic RPG has been very discreet. Tetsuya Nomura had made a few statements in the process, but nothing that really brings new information. We know, however, that the future of the license was more or less turned upside down last October following a mysterious event. ” It determined the direction for the license “, dropped the thinking head during a concert in front of thousands of fans. What ? It will probably take a few years to find out. In the meantime, a nice gift has just been offered to those who appreciate the franchise.

The collector’s vinyl celebrating the 20th anniversary of the license has indeed arrived in the hands of several users. As well as containing the most iconic tracks from all of the games in the saga, this commemorative box set includes the very first music from Kingdom Hearts 4 titled “Reality in the Dark”. A track that accompanied the first trailer and is now available without any dialogue or sound effects. The opportunity to revel in the work of Yoko Shimomura who is already bringing fans to their knees. On the Web, the work of the licensed composer is already hailed. “ If it’s representative of the entire KH4 OST, this game might just have the license’s best music to date. “comments, for example, a user supported by hundreds of fans in his remarks.

A direct sequel to Kingdom Hearts 3

For the rest, we will have to wait for Tetsuya Nomura and his team to be ready to give news. For now, we know that Kingdom Hearts 4 will pick up directly after the events of the third episode. Sora finds himself in Quadratum, a world inspired by our Tokyo, where he will be accompanied by Strelitzia, a character who has appeared in mobile games. The teenager will search for a way to find his friends, even as Donald and Goofy set off on his trail.

The scenario of Kingdom Hearts IV should nevertheless mark the beginning of the Lost Master arc, aka the one who started it all. This new band introduced in KHχ should therefore more or less replace Organization XIII. The side of the Star Wars worlds seems to have been shown in the first trailer. The presence of Hades also indicates a potential return of the world of Hercules, or at least the Underworld.