Ubisoft+ your Xbox Game Pass april? Yes, secondo a leaker

New imagini leak from Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the famous leaker now anticipates the arrival of Ubisoft+ on his Xbox, presumably as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bonus.
Già a febbraio si era parlato dell’imminente debutto di Ubisoft+ su Xbox, ScriptLeaksR6 maintains che il servizio debuterà sulle piattaforme Microsoft a metà aprile. It is still not true that the inclusion in the Game Pass Ultimate bonus is also possible, even if the potential is very likely, the consequences are Ultimate bonuses you can have access to the games Ubisoft+ così come accade oggi per EA Play.
Tra i giochi del catalogo Ubisoft+ leakati poche settimane fa troviamo Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection,Rayman Legends, Far Cry 3 Classic EditionThe Crew 2 and Riders Republic.
Giochi Ubisoft+ su Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- far cry 4
- farcry 6
- Monopoly Madness
- MonopolyPlus
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World The Game Complete Edition
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trivial Pursuit
- Watch Dogs Legion
In the meantime, Microsoft has launched the Xbox Game Pass offer at one euro but the house of Redmond is thinking of new promotional initiatives for new writers.