Ubisoft+ your Xbox Game Pass april? Yes, secondo a leaker

ScriptLeaksR6 returns to the face: when I see the show due New imagini leak from Avatar Frontiers of Pandorathe famous leaker now anticipates the arrival of Ubisoft+ on his Xbox, presumably as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bonus.

Già a febbraio si era parlato dell’imminente debutto di Ubisoft+ su Xbox, ScriptLeaksR6 maintains che il servizio debuterà sulle piattaforme Microsoft a metà aprile. It is still not true that the inclusion in the Game Pass Ultimate bonus is also possible, even if the potential is very likely, the consequences are Ultimate bonuses you can have access to the games Ubisoft+ così come accade oggi per EA Play.

Tra i giochi del catalogo Ubisoft+ leakati poche settimane fa troviamo Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection,Rayman Legends, Far Cry 3 Classic EditionThe Crew 2 and Riders Republic.

Giochi Ubisoft+ su Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

far cry 4

farcry 6

Monopoly Madness

MonopolyPlus

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World The Game Complete Edition

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Trivial Pursuit

One

Watch Dogs Legion

In the meantime, Microsoft has launched the Xbox Game Pass offer at one euro but the house of Redmond is thinking of new promotional initiatives for new writers.