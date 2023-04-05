Super Mario stars: “Our toughest critics will be middle-aged men living in basements”

The new Super Mario Bros movie is currently sweeping cinemas and seems to have gotten off to a really good start. In connection with the premiere, it was fitting Sky News to sit down for a while with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day who do the voices of our beloved plumbers. Not least then to get answers to some of the questions surrounding the criticism the film received from purists who, among other things, questioned why Mario suddenly lost his Italian accent. Chris Pratt said the following:

“The pressure of these characters, you know, you feel it. There’s a built-in expectation… all of this nostalgia, of loving the games as a kid, the score, the characters, little Easter eggs. nyone who played Nintendo growing up or loved these characters, you’re going to go to the movie.”

And there he is absolutely right, especially regarding the adult moviegoers. Because say the one who didn’t play Mario when he or she was little palt?

“That same thing that has you thinking: ‘Oh, please don’t screw this up – it’s such a big part of my childhood,’ is the same thing that will be so elated and joyful when you see the film, because we didn’t screw it up thankfully.”

Charlie Day then added that he thinks the biggest critics will be old, middle-aged dudes who live in basements.

“I think my toughest critic is probably going to be some middle-aged man living in his basement somewhere,”

At the time of writing, opinions on the film are mixed and critics have singled out the flimsy script as one of the film’s biggest Achilles’ heels.

Have you seen the Super Mario Bros movie, and what are your thoughts?