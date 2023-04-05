Internet of Things: Wireless-Modul mit ARM Cortex M3 statt ESP

At the end of 2018 appeared with the W600 from the Chinese manufacturer Winner Micro a competitor to the Espressif processors used in the well-known ESP modules. The W600 caused a stir because it is equipped with an ARM Cortex-M3 processor and integrated flash at a comparable price. He will in the new WizFi360-Modul which has the same capabilities as the ESP8266 popular in the IoT space and is pin compatible with the ESP12E/F modules. It costs at the manufacturer around 3.60 euros.

Grove WizFi360 von Seeedstudio

As with the ESP8266, each WizFi360 module comes preloaded with AT command set firmware that can be controlled with simple text commands. WizFi360 supports IEEE802.11 b/g/n standards and SoftAP (access point), Station (router connection) and SoftAP+Station modes. With the Grove WizFi360 (US$12.90) offers Seeed studio now one Grove-Modul for the own building block system based on serial connections; Level shifters are built in, so it’s compatible with 5V logic.

















