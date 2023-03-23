Develop your own games in Fortnite: Epic Games introduces the Unreal Editor

Fortnite is no longer a simple, self-contained game. Events such as in-game concerts and the many large cooperations make the game a social and cultural phenomenon in the gaming world. Now Epic Games is taking a new step and introducing the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, which allows you to develop and publish games directly in Fortnite.

Entry into game development?

And that doesn’t just mean the creation of new Fortnite modes from the community, but also completely individual games, far removed from the colorful Fortnite look. At GDC, Epic announced the beta launch of the developer tool and the new Creator Economy.

Unreal Engine for Fortnite, or UEFN for short, is a PC application built right into Fortnite that uses most of the tools that are also available in Unreal Engine. As Epic Games explains, “UEFN works side-by-side with Fortnite’s existing creative toolset, and teams of developers can work together across PC and console to create and test islands in real-time.”

As you can see in this recently released trailer, even dark worlds can emerge. You can use assets, textures and much more creative Fortnite content to create your gaming experience – live. While you are fine-tuning your island, other players on your team can already tweak it. This even works from the console.



It is possible to shape the landscape to your will and fill it with your own assets. With your own 3D models, you can give the game exactly the atmosphere you want. For exposure, Lumen Global Illumination is your friend and helper. Did you feel like tinkering? On this page, Epic Games describes how you get started with game development in Fortnite can start.



This is the Creator Economy 2.0

With the new Creator Economy, Epic Games promises to collect 40 percent of all net income “from the item shop and most real money purchases in Fortnite” in one pot and pay it out monthly to eligible island publishers. Each developer’s payout is based on the content’s popularity, engagement rate, and player retention.

“To support the Creators creating content and contributing to the overall success of Fortnite, today we also launched Creator Economy 2.0 with frequency payouts to eligible island publishers, both Creators and Epic.” , writes epic