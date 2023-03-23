No, the new Superman actor has NOT been determined yet

It has been known for some time that the blockbuster Superman: Legacy will appear in the first wave of the newly formed DCU. The director for the film has already been confirmed in James Gunn. But who is actually following in the footsteps of Henry Cavill, who will no longer be in the skin tight suit of Superman hatches? The current report of an insider brings this topic back into the headlines.

Has the casting for the new Superman started?

The trigger for the current reports is a report by the insider Grace Randolphwho for the magazine Beyond the trailers is working. He recently took to Twitter to claim that the casting for Superman: Legacy is already in full swing. At least the three main roles – Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen – would be the focus. In addition, the casting is limited to actors who in their 20s condition.





But this report does not appear to be true. The director reacted a little later James Gunn on the tweet from Randolph and denied his statements very clearly.

“Not true. We haven’t started casting, apart from making some lists. Also, it’s not limited to people in their 20s.”

Accordingly, the fans must be good or bad wait a little longerbefore it is certain who future as Superman acting on the big screen. However, the casting should not be long in coming, because the planned theatrical release of Superman: Legacy is steadily approaching.

What is known about Superman: Legacy

Too many details to the next Superman movie are not yet known anyway. The premiere of Superman: Legacy is for July 11, 2025 planned, he is Part of the first wave in the new DCEUthat the name “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” carries. The focus should be on a young Superman who, among other things, deals with his status as heir to Krypton have to deal with.

Source: James Gunn via Twitter